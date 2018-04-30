Daytime Emmy Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards may not have been broadcast on a major network like its primetime companion, but that doesn't mean its honorees weren't worthy of attention.

For fans of daytime television, from soaps to talk shows and everything in between, Sunday was an important night where they were able to see their favorites get the recognition for all of their hard work over the last year. Days of Our Lives viewers in particular will be happy to know that the NBC series cleaned up at the awards ceremony — which aired on KNEKT TV and streamed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter — taking home five trophies in major categories.

But they weren't the only surprise of the night! Read on for the full list, including an Ellen upset and much more.

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC — WINNER

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives

Maura West, as Ava Jerome, General Hospital

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts:

Harry Connick, Jr., Host, Harry

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real — WINNER

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts, The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts, The View

Outstanding Entertainment News Program:

Access Hollywood

DailyMailTV

E! News

Entertainment Tonight — WINNER

Extra

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn, General Hospital

John McCook, as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew, General Hospital

*James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Outstanding Culinary Program:

A Chef’s Life — WINNER

Giada Entertains

Lidia’s Kitchen

Mind of a Chef

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts, Access Hollywood Live

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Host, Steve Harvey — WINNER

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host, The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Host, Larry King Now

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Real

The Talk — WINNER

The View

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher, The Young and the Restless

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Outstanding Morning Program:

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America — WINNER

Today Show

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

The Bay The Series — WINNER

Eastsiders

Ladies of the Lake

Tainted Dreams

Venice The Series

Zac & Mia

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell, The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series:

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives — WINNER

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show:

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right — WINNER

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Game Show Host:

Steve Harvey, Host, Family Feud

Alex Trebek, Host, Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady, Host, Let’s Make a Deal — WINNER

Pat Sajak, Host, Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Host, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Raul De Molina, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca

Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca — WINNER

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent, El Gordo y la Flaca

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor, Encuentro

Gabriela Natale, Host, SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

Café CNN

Despierta America — WINNER

Nuestro Mundo

Un Nuevo Dia

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish:

Destinos — WINNER

El Gordo y la Flaca

Lanzate

Showbiz

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Culinary Host

Vivian Howard, Host, A Chef’s Life

Giada De Laurentiis, Host, Giada Entertains

Guy Fieri, Host, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Lidia Bastianich, Host, Lidia’s Kitchen — WINNER

Danny Bowien, Host, Mind of A Chef

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series:

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton, Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom, The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux, Days of Our Lives

Hudson West, as Jake Webber, General Hospital

Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series:

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives — WINNER

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative:

The Chew

The Dr. Oz Show — WINNER

Megyn Kelly Today

Larry King Now

Steve Harvey



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series:

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett, The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson, Days of Our Lives

John Enos, as Roger, Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica, Days of Our Lives

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry, General Hospital — WINNER

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Couples Court with the Cutlers

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis — WINNER

Justice with Judge Mablean

The People’s Court

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series:

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, General Hospital — WINNER