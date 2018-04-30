Daytime Emmy Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards may not have been broadcast on a major network like its primetime companion, but that doesn't mean its honorees weren't worthy of attention.

For fans of daytime television, from soaps to talk shows and everything in between,  Sunday was an important night where they were able to see their favorites get the recognition for all of their hard work over the last year. Days of Our Lives viewers in particular will be happy to know that the NBC series cleaned up at the awards ceremony — which aired on KNEKT TV and streamed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter — taking home five trophies in major categories.

But they weren't the only surprise of the night! Read on for the full list, including an Ellen upset and much more.

Outstanding Drama Series:
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC — WINNER
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Maura West, as Ava Jerome, General Hospital
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts:
Harry Connick, Jr., Host, Harry
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, The Real — WINNER
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts, The View

Outstanding Entertainment News Program:
Access Hollywood
DailyMailTV
E! News        
Entertainment Tonight — WINNER
Extra

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn, General Hospital
John McCook, as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew, General Hospital 
*James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Outstanding Culinary Program:
A Chef’s Life — WINNER
Giada Entertains
Lidia’s Kitchen
Mind of a Chef 
Valerie’s Home Cooking    

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts, Access Hollywood Live
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Host, Steve Harvey — WINNER
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host, The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Host, Larry King Now

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan     
The Real                          
The Talk — WINNER  
The View

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr. Andre Maddox, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher, The Young and the Restless
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Outstanding Morning Program:
CBS Sunday Morning   
CBS This Morning      
Good Morning America — WINNER    
Today Show     

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
The Bay The Series — WINNER
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell, The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful 
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis, The Young and the Restless   

Outstanding Writing Team, Drama Series:
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives — WINNER
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show:
Family Feud
Jeopardy!   
Let’s Make a Deal                                                                                                         
The Price Is Right — WINNER
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire       

Outstanding Game Show Host:
Steve Harvey, Host, Family Feud
Alex Trebek, Host, Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady, Host, Let’s Make a Deal — WINNER
Pat Sajak, Host, Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Host, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Raul De Molina, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca
Lili Estefan, Host, El Gordo y la Flaca — WINNER
Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent, El Gordo y la Flaca
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor, Encuentro
Gabriela Natale, Host, SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Café CNN                                                                                           
Despierta America — WINNER
Nuestro Mundo                                                                        
Un Nuevo Dia                                                                                              

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish:
Destinos — WINNER
El Gordo y la Flaca
Lanzate
Showbiz
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Culinary Host
Vivian Howard, Host, A Chef’s Life
Giada De Laurentiis, Host, Giada Entertains
Guy Fieri, Host, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
Lidia Bastianich, Host, Lidia’s Kitchen — WINNER
Danny Bowien, Host, Mind of A Chef

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series:
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton, Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom, The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, as Jake Webber, General Hospital    

Outstanding Directing Team, Drama Series:
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives — WINNER              
General Hospital               
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative:
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show — WINNER
Megyn Kelly Today
Larry King Now
Steve Harvey

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series:
Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett, The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson, Days of Our Lives
John Enos, as Roger, Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica, Days of Our Lives
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry, General Hospital — WINNER       

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers  
Divorce Court 
Judge Judy 
Judge Mathis — WINNER
Justice with Judge Mablean 
The People’s Court

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series:
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, General Hospital — WINNER

