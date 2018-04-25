'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes' Premiere Dances Revealed

First night jitters are getting a little too real!

The premiere of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is on Monday, April 30, and the 10 driven contestants are hard at work memorizing their routines, icing their sore muscles, and getting measured for custom costumes.

With only a few days left, ABC has released exciting info about the Season 26 premiere episode, like what styles of dance the contestants will perform and how to vote for your favorite.

Viewers can vote online at ABC.com from 8pm ET until shortly after the couple dances. Then those votes will be tallied and added to the judges' numbers, which will result in one couple being eliminated at the end of the episode.

Here's a look at the dance styles the contestants will be performing, and the songs to which they will be performing:

CHA-CHA-CHA

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson: "Sissy That Walk" by RuPaul

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess: "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder

FOXTROT

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe: "All-American Girl" by Carrie Underwood

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater: "Centerfield" by John Fogerty

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber: "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey

SALSA

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten: "No Excuses" by Meghan Trainor

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko: "Them Girls" by Whitney Myer

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson: "Mr. Put It Down" by Ricky Martin featuring Pitbull

VIENNESE WALTZ

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev: "Feeling Good" by Avicii

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, Season Premiere, Monday, April 30, 8/7c, ABC