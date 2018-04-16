Here's What We Know About Pauley Perrette's Final 'NCIS' Episodes as Abby

Pauley Perrette has nearly 15 years under her belt as NCIS's Abby Scuito, but her time is coming to an end at the beginning of May.

Perrette has confirmed that Abby's final episodes on the CBS series will be a two-parter, starting on Tuesday, May 1, and concluding on Tuesday, May 8.

The actress wrote, "Abby’s exit from #NCIS is in two parts. May 1 and May 8th. I worked really hard to give you my best. I really hope EVERYONE tunes in. Bless."

Abby’s exit from #NCIS is in two parts. May 1 and May 8th. I worked really hard to give you my best. I really hope EVERYONE tunes in. Bless — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) April 8, 2018

The two-hour send off with the episode titled "One Step Forward," and thanks to an official CBS press release, we now have some intel on what that episode will entail

"Sara Carter (Skye P. Marshall) begs Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to investigate her mother’s murder as she believes the local authorities convicted the wrong man," the logline begins.

"Also, Abby (Perrette) is awarded a dinner reservation for two to a brand-new five-star restaurant in an igloo and has to decide which coworker deserves to go with her," it concludes.

The title and synopsis for the other half of Perrette's exit has yet to be revealed, but details are sure to be revealed in the coming weeks. It is a bittersweet end to Abby's storyline, which has aired in over 350 episodes since the procedural's 2003 premiere.

Perrette is part of the original cast that once included Bull's Michael Weatherly.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS