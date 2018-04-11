'Outlander' Bonus Feature: Sam Heughan on Jamie's Emotional Journey (VIDEO)

Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) emotional range on Outlander Season 3 was nothing short of Emmy-worthy. From his near-death experience at the Battle of Culloden to being imprisoned for multiple years to fathering an illegitimate child, Heughan was able to tap into his wide range of acting abilities.

And now, you can rewatch his performance on the newly-released Blu-ray DVD Limited Collector’s Edition. One of the special bonus features includes commentary about Jamie's journey by fellow actors Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield), along with Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon.

"This season Jamie goes through many stages and I think it has been beautifully marked out in the episodes when we see him in Edinburgh," Heughan says in the video.

Rankin adds, "When I saw episode 301 for the first time, at Culloden, which Sam just plays beautifully, I though you really feel that isolation."

Watch the clip below:

Outlander, Season 4, Fall 2018, Starz