Ruth Bader Parekh Schmidt & Other Moments From the 'New Girl' Premiere

New Girl's Season 7 premiere was a bittersweet moment for fans, who are thrilled the sitcom is back, but sad it means we're this much closer to the end of an era.

Tuesday night's episode jumped three years into the future, updating fans on what everyone's been doing. First up, Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenberg), who are raising a daughter, Cece's modeling rep business is booming, and Schmidt's taken on the role of stay-at-home dad.

Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) have been traveling around Europe on Nick's book tour—yes, Pepperwood is a success, unbelievably. And Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Aly (Nasim Pedrad) got married and are expecting a baby, although she wants to keep everything business as usual.

From uncool facial hair to botched tattoos, we've highlighted the top moments from the season premiere.

Ruth Bader Parekh Schmidt

Schmidt's and Cece's 3-year-old daughter stole the show with her adorable-yet-dorky one-liners. And the source of her name (Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg) is nothing short of iconic.

Plus, when she said "Uncle Nick," our hearts just melted.

Schmidt’s Mouse-stache

Or "pornstache" as Nick called it. The author could barely talk to his best friend before spitting out that he hated the facial hair. In a mixed moment of sappiness and creepiness, Schmidt allowed his best friend to shave it off.

European Jess

Not like regular Jess, she's cool Jess. The former school principal returned with a botched neck tattoo and a nose piercing, which she called a "big mistake." Thankfully, she still has her quirky sense of humor.

An Almost Engagement

Just ask her Nick! He's even getting the most pressure from Jess' over-the-top father, played by Rob Reiner. Nick reveals his plan, "This thing has been ten years in the making, and everything about the proposal has to be perfect. And I’ll know when the time is right." We predict a wedding by the end of the season.

Pregnant and Fierce Aly

The expectant cop didn't realize the magnitude of bringing a child into the world until she looked through her (hilarious) pregnancy photo shoot with Winston.

New Girl, Tuesdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox