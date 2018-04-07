Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir to Recap ISU World Championships' Best Performances

Nathan Chen of the United States competes at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Chen was also a standout at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships in March.

If you didn't get your fill of NBC Sports figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, you'll have another chance to see and hear the dynamic duo this weekend.

NBC airs a three-hour recap and highlights show from the [spoiler alert: winners are announced at the following link] 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships that took place March 19-25 in Milan, Italy.

If you didn't watch NBC's live coverage of the event or managed to avoid news on who made the podium, we won't spoil it for you.

Among the top skaters who performed were Nathan Chen of the U.S., 2018 Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova of Russia, 2018 Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan, Jin Boyang of China, Mirai Nagasu of the U.S., Bradie Tennell of the U.S., 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada and Carolina Kostner of Italy.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates also competed. In pairs, 2018 Olympic gold medalists Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany skated, as did U.S. champions Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim.

Tanith White calls the recap show on NBC, joined by Lipinski and Weir as analysts.

ISU World Figure Skating Recap Show, Sunday, April 8, 3/2c, NBC