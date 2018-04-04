'The Affair' Season 4 Teaser: Can People Really Change? (VIDEO)
The Affair's third season ended all the way back in January 2017, and now, Season 4 is finally within grasp!
In a new teaser trailer for the Showtime drama, which dropped on Wednesday, we appear to pick up right where we left off with Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Cole (Joshua Jackson) trying to navigate some pretty tumultuous waters.
Each character is at a crossroads (yet again) as they get deeper into their new relationships. And yet, it seems like many—especially Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Helen (Maura Tierney)—are still struggling let go of the past.
What are they willing to leave behind in order to move on? #TheAffair returns Sunday, June 17 at 9p/8c on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/dlKohCsO4j
— The Affair (@SHO_TheAffair) April 4, 2018
Watch the trailer below:
The Affair, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, June 17, 8/7c, Showtime