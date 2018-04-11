'Sell It Like Serhant': Merchants Get Hands-On Help From Ryan Serhant

Realtor Ryan Serhant could sell ice to a raft of penguins—and now he’s sharing his wisdom with the less talented. On the reality series Sell It Like Serhant, the smooth-talking star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York will counsel struggling merchants from a variety of industries.

Of course, this isn’t the only reality show to shine a light on folks who are falling short. Over on Relative Success With Tabatha, failing family businesses get scrutinized. Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America (a celebrity installment begins April 15) and Netflix’s baking-fiasco hit Nailed It! showcase the culinarily challenged.

Marriage Boot Camp typically addresses busted unions—currently its Reality Stars: Family Edition tackles faulty families. And if it’s the wiring that’s faulty, there’s home-fixing Holmes: Next Generation. Are viewers seeking an uplifting comeback or merely engaging in schadenfreude? Whatever the case, it’s never been easier to find a good underdog story.

Sell It Like Serhant, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 11, 10/9c, Bravo