'NCIS: New Orleans' Star Shalita Grant Leaving the Show

NCIS: New Orleans actress, Shalita Grant, who plays Agent Sonja Percy on the procedural drama is leaving the series, according to Variety.

The report claims the decision is "amicable and mutually agreed upon" between Grant and the CBS show's producers.

On Season 1 of NCIS: New Orleans, Grant's character (a former ATF agent recruited by the unit) was only a recurring role but in Seasons 2-4, Grant was promoted to a series regular. Her final appearance on the show will be Episode 17, which airs on April 3.

"It's just time for a change," Grant's manager, Didi Rea, explained, "This is about moving on to the next great thing."

NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS