YouTube Star Logan Paul Breaks His Silence on 'Good Morning America' (VIDEO)

It looks like Logan Paul is finally facing the music.

Over a month since the YouTube celebrity landed in hot water for posting a vlog of himself in Aokigahara with a dead body, he is finally speaking out, sitting down for an interview with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan on Thursday.

The area in Japan where Paul recorded the video is infamously known as the "suicide forest," and the body in question was clearly a result of such actions. Unsurprisingly, Paul received a lot of backlash, especially from the parents of his young YouTube fans—he's appeared on Disney Channel alongside his equally popular brother Jake Paul.

Since this fallout, Paul posted a public apology to his YouTube channel following the removal of the one depicting a suicide victim, but he hasn't made much public noise since then. Many have shared their opinions of the initial video, claiming that the YouTuber had no respect for the situation and didn't take suicide seriously, but during the GMA appearance he worked to dispel those beliefs.

"I am a good guy who made a bad decision … I will think twice in the future about what I post," he told Strahan. "I believe it happened for a reason, and I think that reason is so I could take this experience, learn from it, spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness."

In the video, Paul also says that, "one of the things I'm learning—which actually pertains to me, as well—is crisis passes."

Time will tell if that's the case for his future at YouTube, which has been stalled for the time-being but is expected to resume.