Country Star Craig Morgan and Family to Star in New UP TV Series

UP TV has announced the addition of Morgan Family Strong, a reality series centered around country singer Craig Morgan and his family, to the network's March programming slate.

The series will follow Craig and his close-knit family (wife Karen, daughter Alexandra, and sons Kyle and Wyatt) at home and on tour as they work past the heartbreak of the tragic 2016 death of their son and brother, Jerry. The 19-year-old drowned as a result of a water-tubing accident.

The series' first season will find the Morgans juggling life at home and on the road, including opening Morgan Farms—a family store which has become their collective passion project—and Craig writing new songs for an upcoming album. The Morgans will also vacation in the Alaskan wilderness and take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Craig and his family are so genuine, real and authentic that we immediately fell in love with them and knew that their story was a perfect fit for UP and our viewers,” said Timothy Kuryak, senior vice president for unscripted development and production, UP. “They are such a fun and loving family, yet in the face of a terrible tragedy, they have turned to one another and grown stronger.”

Morgan Family Strong, Thursdays beginning March 1 at 9:30/8:30c, UP TV