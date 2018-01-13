'The Walking Dead' Officially Renewed for Season 9 on AMC

The Walking Dead has officially been renewed for Season 9, AMC announced.

The series will also undergo a showrunner change, as the show's current boss, Scott M. Gimple, has been promoted to Chief Content Officer of the franchise. Angela Kang, who has been with TWD since 2011, will now run the hit.

“This is an enormously important day for the entire The Walking Dead television universe," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios in a statement. "We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play Dead.”

“The Walking Dead is a special show which started in an entirely different era of TV, and continues, in this new era, to confidently take chances to tell compelling stories that excite audiences and make them deeply connect with its characters, adapting Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic book,” Gimple added. “As the show closes in on its tenth year, I’m honored to keep working with the talented, dedicated people behind and in front of the camera to make it all it can be, while expanding the world of The Walking Dead with new narratives like Fear the Walking Dead and a whole host of truly cool stories ahead. Angela is a big part of the heart and soul of The Walking Dead, and I’m thrilled to help facilitate her vision of the show’s next era.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this new role with The Walking Dead," said Kang. "Working on this series and having the opportunity to adapt Robert Kirkman’s amazing comic has been a fangirl dream come true for me. I’m excited to continue working with Scott and the wonderfully supportive folks at AMC, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of the story with our fans next fall.”

The Walking Dead, Mid-Season Premiere, Sunday, Feb. 25, 9/8c, AMC