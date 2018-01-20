WWE 2018: Your Guide to This Year's Major Events

The new year is in full swing, and fans of WWE are gearing up for a slew of events, starting with a busy January. There is the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw airing live January 22 on USA Network. This is days away from the Royal Rumble on January 28, kicking off a robust Pay-Per-View schedule and historically beginning the road to WrestleMania 34.

And that is just the first month—the company revs up thereafter with more than a dozen events on the 2018 PPV schedule. The promotion has lessened the load in the amount of these events that they do; however, it essentially provides breathing room creatively in the weeks leading up to an event. Casualties in 2017 were No Mercy and the humorously titled Great Balls of Fire.

WWE is spreading the wealth when it comes to giving the brands unique stipulated shows to build upon. Raw may be getting the Elimination Chamber and TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, but SmackDown Live hosts the Hell in a Cell. This year, the Money in the Bank is co-branded, which opens the door for multiple ladder matches or inter-promotional interaction.

If the two sides don’t meet there, chances are greater they square off at Survivor Series, returning to Los Angeles for the second year. Vince McMahon and crew appear to be creatures of habit regarding SummerSlam as well. The “Biggest Party of the Summer” is emanating from Brooklyn for the fourth time. Sprinkled in throughout the year are WWE Network TakeOver specials showcasing NXT, the developmental brand.

Always looking to enhance their viewers' experience, WWE recently announced a new partnership with NextVR. The partnership is expected to see fans given the opportunity to immerse themselves in VR highlighted recaps of select 2018 WWE events. They are looking to do six experiences, 10 minutes long and available via the sports entertainment leader’s channel in the NextVR app following each show. The company already works with other sports and entertainment entities, including the NBA.

2018 WWE Pay-Per-View and WWE Network Events

Below is a list of the major Pay-Per-View and WWE Network events coming up in 2018. Make sure to mark your calendars for these Sundays.

Details are included where available; the list will be updated over the coming weeks and months as more information comes in.

Royal Rumble — Jan. 28, 2018, Philadelphia

Thirty years after its debut in January 1988, this premier event will finally feature its first-ever women’s Royal Rumble. Just like their male counterparts, female talent from the past and present compete in the over-the-top-rope battle royal for a shot at a WWE women’s championship. Naomi was the first to announce her entrance in the Rumble, and was followed by other heavy-hitters on the roster including Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Asuka and more. Rounding out the Raw main event portion is Brock Lesnar defending the Universal title against Braun Strowman and Kane. On the SmackDown Live side of things, AJ Styles defends his WWE gold versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Traditionally, this begins the road to WrestleMania.

Elimination Chamber (Raw) — Feb. 25, 2018, Las Vegas

Sin City plays host to the demonic circular steel structure, 36-feet in diameter, composed of 10 tons of steel and two miles of chain. Two participants start while the other four wait in their pods surrounded by “bulletproof” glass until it’s time for the respective doors to open during time intervals. Depending on the Royal Rumble result, in the match has decided who faces the Raw champion at WrestleMania or who the title holder. Since it debuted at the 2002 Survivor Series, the Elimination Chamber has provided many memorable moments.

Fastlane (SmackDown Live) — March 11, 2018, Columbus

Aptly named, the final PPV stop toward the “Biggest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment” is sure to give a clearer direction on what the card will be in “The Big Easy.”



WrestleMania 34 — April 8, 2018, New Orleans

The crown jewel of WWE is ready to breakout the Mardi Gras beads once again and invade Bourbon Street for the first time since 2014. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome gave us one of the long-time event's biggest moments when Daniel Bryan won the WWE world championship before more than 75,000 strong. Rumors and speculation have started to formulate what we might see this time around. The Undertaker vs. John Cena? A Daniel Bryan return to the ring? Anything is possible at the show of shows.

Backlash (Raw) — May 6, 2018, Newark

Payback (SmackDown Live) — May 27, 2018, Baltimore

Money in the Bank — June 17, 2018, Chicago

Battleground (Raw) — July 15, 2018, Pittsburgh

SummerSlam — August 19, 2018, Brooklyn

Extreme Rules (Raw) — September 16, 2018, San Antonio

Hell in a Cell (SmackDown Live) — September 30, 2018, Nashville

TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw) — October 21, 2018, Boston

Survivor Series — November 18, 2018, Los Angeles

Clash of Champions (SmackDown) — December 16, 2018, San Jose