What's On: 'The Good Doctor' is back, but where's Shaun? 'The Brave,' David Bowie on HBO

The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): The fall's biggest new hit drama returns for the second half of its season—but Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is playing hooky after striking out at his mentor, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), who's covering for him at work. While Shaun hits the road with his carefree neighbor/potential love interest Lea (Paige Spara), the doctors back at San Jose St. Bonaventure tackle a challenging case involving a kidney transplant between conjoined twins. Shaun's really going to hate having missed that one when he gets back, if he gets back. (But you know he'll get back. This is TV.)

The Brave (10/9c, NBC): Also returning from hiatus, and closing out its first season later this month, is the fall's best new military drama. The special ops team faces one of its most intense crises when their ace assassin Jaz (Natacha Karam) is caught by Iranian forces after executing a hit. With boss lady Patricia (Anne Heche) putting her career on the line back in D.C. regarding this mission impossible that she officially disavows knowledge of, team leader Dalton (Mike Vogel) weighs loyalty to Jaz with the safety of the rest of his crew.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years (8/7c, HBO): A new documentary from Francis Whately (David Bowie: Five Years) profiles the music legend in his final burst of creative energy, during which two acclaimed albums (The Next Day and Blackstar) and the theatrical musical Lazarus were produced before his untimely death at 69 in 2016.

Inside Monday TV: Aiming to be seen as the Super Bowl for college sports, the College Football Playoff National Championship game (8/7c, ESPN) will for the first time present a celebrity Halftime Performance show. The headliner: Kendrick Lamar. … PBS's long-running hit Antiques Roadshow (8/7c, check local listings at pbs.org) opens its 22nd season in Harrisburg, Pa., promising an emotional response to an appraisal worth $200,000-$300,000, and an anecdote involving a mosquito that reveals a masterpiece. … The CW repeats its four-part "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover stunt from November, starting with episodes of Supergirl (8/7c) and Arrow (9/8c). The conclusion airs Tuesday.