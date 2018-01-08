See Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, and More Give Powerful Golden Globes Acceptance Speeches (VIDEO)

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Forget just thanking your agent and coworkers—the Golden Globes 2018 included a heavy dose of social awareness in many of the winners' acceptance speeches.

The majority of the messages had to do with the current #MeToo and Time's Up movements fighting sexual misconduct in the workplace. Some of those people using their special moment to honor the cause included The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern. But no one had everyone on their feet the way Oprah Winfrey did while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

"In my career what I've always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave, to say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere, and how we overcome," Winfrey said during her speech. "I've interviewed and portrayed people who have withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. So I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon."

