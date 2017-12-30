2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals TV Coverage Is Even More Mega on ESPN

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game on Jan. 1, 2018

The top four teams in college football compete in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, with both games taking place Monday, Jan. 1, on ESPN.

First up, the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Then in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the No. 1 Clemson Tigers face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of last year’s national championship game won by Clemson. The semifinal winners play in the national championship game Jan. 8 on ESPN.

ESPN returns its all-encompassing MegaCast production for the games, with the regular national broadcast airing on ESPN supplemented by 10 other viewing alternatives on ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network and multiple ESPN3 feeds. All off the alternate feeds are accessible on the ESPN App.

Also, ESPN will a camera inside the first-down marker, giving viewers an unprecedented vantage point from the line of scrimmage.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor call the Rose Bowl for ESPN while Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge call the Sugar Bowl.

2018 College Football Playoff Schedule

MONDAY, JAN. 1

· CFP SEMIFINAL: ROSE BOWL GAME PRESENTED BY NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.: #3 Georgia vs. #2 Oklahoma, ESPN, 5pm ET

· CFP SEMIFINAL: ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.: #4 Alabama vs. #1 Clemson, ESPN, 8:45pm ET

MONDAY, JAN. 8

· CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY AT&T, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta: TBA vs. TBA, ESPN, 8pm ET