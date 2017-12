Godzilla is as excited as a kid at Christmas over the prospect of a 4-day kaiju movie marathon.

El Rey Network's fourth annual 'Kaiju Christmas' programming marathon will run a whopping 96 straight hours in 2017, beginning Dec. 25 at 6am ET on Robert Rodriguez' Latino-infused entertainment network, which has a focus on action, horror and sci-fi related programs.

Classic films from throughout the various eras of Godzilla's 60-plus-year big-screen span will be featured, along with films featuring other Japanese monster-movie favorites like Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah.

And following this marathon, El Rey goes right into its 'Enter the Stargate' marathon, with select episodes of Stargate SG-1 airing from Dec. 29 at 6am-Jan. 1 at 3pm.

El Rey Network 'Kaiju Christmas' Godzilla Marathon Film Schedule

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

6:00 AM ET/PT “GOJIRA”

8:00 AM ET/PT “TERROR OF MECHAGODZILLA”

10:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA’S REVENGE”

11:30 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE”

1:30 PM ET/PT “GHIDORRAH: THE THREE HEADED MONSTER”

3:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA II”

6:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA, MOTHRA, AND KING GHIDORAH: GIANT MONSTERS ALL-OUT ATTACK”

8:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA’S REVENGE”

9:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN”

11:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA”

1:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS”

2:30 AM ET/PT “MOTHRA VS. GODZILLA”

4:30AM ET/PT “GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN”

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

6:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA”

8:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. SPACEGODZILLA”

10:30 AM ET/ PT “GODZILLA VS. DESTOROYAH”

12:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. SPACEGODZILLA”

3:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA: FINAL WARS”

5:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA: TOKYO S.O.S.”

7:30 PM ET/ PT “GODZILLA’S REVENGE

9:00 PM ET/ PT “GODZILLA VS. MEGAGUIRUS: THE G ANNIHILATION STRATEGY”

11:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH”

1:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA: FINAL WARS”

3:30 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA II”

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

6:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH”

8:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA: TOKYO S.O.S”

10:00 AM ET/PT “GHIDORRAH: THE THREE HEADED MONSTER”

12:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MEGAGUIRUS: THE G ANNIHILATION STRATEGY S”

2:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MONSTER ZERO”

4:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA: TOKYO S.O.S.”

6:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA”

8:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MOTHRA”

10:00 PM ET/PT “TERROR OF MECHAGODZILLA”

12:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. SPACEGODZILLA”

2:30 AM ET/PT “RODAN”

4:00 AM ET/PT “GOJIRA”

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

6:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. DESTOROYAH”

8:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE”

10:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA, MOTHRA, AND KING GHIDORAH: GIANT MONSTERS ALL-OUT ATTACK”

12:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS”

1:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. KING GHIDORAH”

3:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA: FINAL WARS”

6:00 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MECHAGODZILLA II”

8:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA VS. MONSTER ZERO”

10:30 PM ET/PT “GODZILLA’S REVENGE”

12:00 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN”

1:30 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA AGAINST MECHAGODZILLA”

3:30 AM ET/PT “GODZILLA: FINAL WARS”

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

6:00 AM ET/PT “ENTER THE STARGATE” MARATHON BEGINS