Comic Relief:

HAPPY! By Grant Morrison and Darick Roberston

Buy on ImageComics.com

If your taste in comics leans more toward Preacher than caped crusaders, you’ll enjoy Happy!, the M for Mature–rated graphic novel that inspired Syfy’s latest series, starring Christopher Meloni as troubled hit man Nick Sax. The Christmastime crime noir is both bloody and bonkers, but Darick Robertson’s colorful illustrations make the, yes, happy blue horse (a figment of a child’s imagination) just as lovable on the page as he is onscreen. —Ileane Rudolph, Senior Writer

This Character:

Future Man’s Wolf

Now streaming on Hulu

He may be a badass sent from the dystopian future to save mankind, but Wolf (Derek Wilson) is also about as jaded as a newborn when it comes to the small joys of our pre-apocalyptic society, like pickles, Corey Hart and baking THC-laced macaroons. It’s so sweet! (But if he asks, you didn’t hear it from me.) —Aubry D’Arminio, Senior Writer

Streaming Service To Get Hooked On:

Directv Now

Stream 60+ channels for $35/month

DirecTV Now is a student’s streaming dream. When cable prices are too high and my laptop acts as my TV, it’s nice to know that I have reliable access to live television and can watch shows at a later date right on their websites. So no more spoilers on The CW’s Riverdale or ABC’s The Bachelor (above) for me. If anything, I’m always caught up! —Naledi Ushe, Editorial Intern

App-tastic:

Stranger Things: The Game

Available for iOS and Android

I was probably the only kid who grew up in the ’90s without a Nintendo Game Boy. Maybe that’s why I find this mobile Stranger Things game so charming…and addicting. Explore the town of Hawkins and complete challenging levels, all in retro 8-bit animation. Only downside? You can’t play as my new favorite character, Steve Harrington (portrayed by Joe Keery). —Emily Aslanian, Assistant Editor