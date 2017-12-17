USA Locks Premiere Date for ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.’

Jeff Pfeiffer
Comments
unsolved-key-art
USA Network

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

 More

USA Network has set the premiere for its true-crime anthology series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G: The 10-episode limited series will debut Feb. 27 at 10/9c. The network also dropped a new trailer along with the date announcement:

Unsolved chronicles the dual police investigations of Detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) and Detective Russell Poole (Jimmi Simpson) into the controversial murders of two of the rap industry’s most legendary players, Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and The Notorious B.I.G. (Wavyy Jonez).

Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) is set to direct and will executive produce along with Mark Taylor. The real-life Greg Kading, the former LAPD detective from the 2006 investigation into the murders, will also serve as co-executive producer.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., premieres Feb. 27, 10/9c, USA Network

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. - USA Network

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. where to stream

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Contestant stumped on Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam ‘Impossible’ Puzzle After Contestant Loses $50,000
Julie and Todd Chrisley on 'Chrisley Knows Best'
2
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Release Bid Gets Another Boost
Alex Trebek house
3
Alex Trebek’s Longtime Family Home Demolished
Season 52 Premiere of The Price Is Right - Devin Goda, Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran, Manuela Arbelaez, Drew Carey, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube and George Gray.
4
CBS Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Price Is Right’, ‘Y&R,’ ‘B&B’, ‘Let’s Make a Deal’
'Sullivan's Crossing,' 'The Masked Singer,' and 'Survivor'
5
Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?



X

Check Out the Current Issue of TV Insider Magazine for FREE

Enter your email to instantly receive a free digital issue of your ultimate streaming guide