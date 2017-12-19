What’s Coming to Amazon in January 2018

Janelle Monáe in the "Autofac" episode of the new Amazon series Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams

The first month of the new year is sure to be a cozy one for Amazon subscribers, as the streaming service is set to add many exciting titles to its January roster.

Kicking off the new year is the addition of fan favorite series Doctor Who Season 10, along with The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish which is an Amazon Original on January 1. Later on in the month, a new original sci-fi anthology series, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, premieres January 12.

Season 6 of Grimm will be added to the list of titles debuting in January, alongside Season 2 of the Amazon Original series, Just Add Magic. All of these titles and more will be available for viewing pleasure, check out the full list below.

Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime

January 1

Doctor Who Season 10

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish Season 1 (Amazon Original)

All is Lost

American Ninja

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Black Rain

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I’m a Cheerleader

Capote

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Dangerous Curves

Drop Dead Sexy

Evolution

Flawless

Freedom Writers

Hamlet

Highway

Horsemen

Hustle & Flow

Invaders from Mars

Love and Death

Love Story

Murphy’s Law

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionhart

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Step Into Liquid

Street Smart

The Perfect Weapon

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Uncommon Valor

Words and Pictures

Zodiac

January 5

The Devil’s Double

January 6

Grimm Season 6

January 7

A Ghost Story

January 9

Tennison Season 1

January 12

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Season 1 (Amazon Original)

January 16

My Mother & Other Strangers

January 17

The Midwife

January 19

Just Add Magic Season 2 (Amazon Original)

January 30</strong

Grantchester Season 3

Remember Me

January 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

Available for Streaming on Amazon Video

January 2

Geostorm

January 23

The Alienist Season 1

Available for Streaming on Amazon Channels

January 1

Harry Potter Series

January 7

The CHI Season 1

January 14

Divorce Season 2

Crashing Season 2

January 15

Victoria Season 2

Detectorists Season 3

January 19

High Maintenance Season 2

Bill Maher

January 21

Counterpart Season 1

January 28

Shameless Season 8