What's On: Your All-Time Favorite Holiday Classic Goes Live and 'The Exorcist' Season Finale

Matt Roush
A Christmas Story - Chris Diamantopoulos, Sacha Carlson, Andy Walken, Maya Rudolph
Fox
Chris Diamantopoulos, Sacha Carlson, Andy Walken, Maya Rudolph

A Christmas Story Live!
Sunday, Dec. 17, 8/7c, Fox
The beloved 1983 classic, aired umpteen times in holiday TV marathons, becomes a splashy nostalgic musical, performed live, with all of the benchmarks intact: the BB gun, the tongue stuck to the icy pole. 11-year-old newcomer Andy Walken is little Frankie, Maya Rudolph is the mom, Matthew Broderick the narrator, and the score is by Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land).

The Exorcist
Friday, Dec. 15, 9/8c, Fox
The harrowing second season of the supernatural horror sequel comes to a close with Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera) putting his life, and soul, on the line in his exorcism of the possessed foster dad Andy (John Cho). The real cliffhanger, of course, is whether Fox will bring the low-rated show back for a third round.

Ten Days in the Valley
Saturday, Dec. 16, 9/8c, ABC
No such mystery surrounding this ambitious serialized thriller, which returns from a long hiatus to burn off the remainder of its one and only season with back-to-back episodes. Reaquaint yourself with Kyra Sedgwick, who’s terrifically frazzled as a desperate mother ready to break any rule, and possibly law, to get her daughter back.

