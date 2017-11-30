‘Mindhunter’: Netflix Hit Renewed for Season 2

Netflix announced on Twitter Thursday morning that its new, hit show Mindhunter has been renewed for a second season.

The series, set in the 1970s, stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Hannah Gross. It follows the work of two FBI agents (Groff and McCallany) in the criminal psychology department as they interview serial killers in prison, trying to understand the inner workings of their minds, choices, and behaviors.

We need to talk to more subjects. pic.twitter.com/7pTnxAhM0G — MINDHUNTER (@MINDHUNTER_) November 30, 2017

The series is produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron. Fincher also directed the Season 1 episodes.