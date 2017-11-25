Reelz to Premiere New ‘Charles Manson: The Final Words’ Documentary

Jessica Napoli
Comments
Charles Manson, 74, at Corcoran State Prison, California
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images
In this handout photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Charles Manson, 74, is seen March 18, 2009 at Corcoran State Prison, California.

Notorious criminal and cult leader Charles Manson died of natural causes on November 19 in California while serving nine consecutive life prison sentences. He was 83 years old.

In the wake of his death, Reelz announced the premiere of their new, original two-hour documentary Charles Manson: The Final Words. It premieres Sunday, December 3, and “focuses on the Manson family murders told from Manson’s perspective using never-before-seen case files, pictures and exclusive interviews with Manson himself from inside California State Prison,” according to a press release.

“The documentary, originally slated to premiere in early 2018, has been in the works for the past year with some of Manson’s interviews taking place as recently as July 2017,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Reelz Programming. “With news of Manson’s death Reelz chose to advance the premiere date because of its timely relevance.”

Reelz Looks at Prince's Last Hours for Their Latest 'Autopsy'
Related

Reelz Looks at Prince's Last Hours for Their Latest 'Autopsy'

Manson’s heinous crimes shocked the nation when in December 1969 he was arrested for being the mastermind behind a number of murders. In August 1969, members of his “Manson Family” murdered five people including actress Sharon Tate. Then the next night, other “Family” members killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

Charles Manson: The Final Words, Documentary Premiere, Sunday, Dec. 3, 9/8c, Reelz

Charles Manson: The Final Words - Reelz

Charles Manson: The Final Words where to stream

Charles Manson: The Final Words

Charles Manson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drew Carey on Price is Right
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Ask if Show Is ‘Rigged’ After Contestant Wins Dream Vacation
Adriana Harmeyer and Drew Basile on Jeopardy!
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Stunner as Champ Adriana Harmeyer Loses to ‘Survivor’ Alum
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt in 'Interview with the Vampire' - Season 2, Episode 7
3
Prepare for ‘IWTV’s Wildest Hour With Sam Reid
Keith and Sherri Papini photo from 'Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini' trailer
4
Where Is Sherri Papini Today? All About Her Life After Kidnapping Hoax
Donald Sutherland walks the red carpet ahead of the
5
Donald Sutherland Dies at 88