Reelz to Premiere New ‘Charles Manson: The Final Words’ Documentary

In this handout photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Charles Manson, 74, is seen March 18, 2009 at Corcoran State Prison, California.

Notorious criminal and cult leader Charles Manson died of natural causes on November 19 in California while serving nine consecutive life prison sentences. He was 83 years old.

In the wake of his death, Reelz announced the premiere of their new, original two-hour documentary Charles Manson: The Final Words. It premieres Sunday, December 3, and “focuses on the Manson family murders told from Manson’s perspective using never-before-seen case files, pictures and exclusive interviews with Manson himself from inside California State Prison,” according to a press release.

“The documentary, originally slated to premiere in early 2018, has been in the works for the past year with some of Manson’s interviews taking place as recently as July 2017,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Reelz Programming. “With news of Manson’s death Reelz chose to advance the premiere date because of its timely relevance.”

Manson’s heinous crimes shocked the nation when in December 1969 he was arrested for being the mastermind behind a number of murders. In August 1969, members of his “Manson Family” murdered five people including actress Sharon Tate. Then the next night, other “Family” members killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

Charles Manson: The Final Words, Documentary Premiere, Sunday, Dec. 3, 9/8c, Reelz