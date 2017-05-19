Reelz Looks at Prince’s Last Hours for Their Latest ‘Autopsy’

Marisa Roffman
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Pop superstar Prince ascended to (one presumes) purple heaven one year ago and is now the latest subject of Reelz’s series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, which will explore the possibilities of why the cryptic one’s life was cut short, resulting in his passing at age 57.

In this week’s installment, Prince’s appearance as a “fit and health-conscious person” will begin as the main focus, says series consultant and medical examiner Dr. Michael Hunter, “but we’ll also analyze his medical history to uncover possible contributing factors in his untimely death.”

Prince Conquered Music on Television
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Prince Conquered Music on Television

With Prince’s demise ruled an accidental overdose of the pain med fentanyl, Autopsy will explore its larger impact. “Fentanyl [is] a drug that has become increasingly deadly,” Dr. Hunter says. “A drug 50 times more potent than heroin is killing people in unprecedented numbers. How is it that Prince came to die from this?”

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Prince, Saturday, May 20, 8/7c, Reelz

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