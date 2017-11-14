WATCH: 'Gotham' Gives Professor Pyg the Red Band Trailer He Deserves

When Fox announced that Gotham's tagline this year would be "A Dark Knight," we did not expect it to go this dark. Nor did we expect the reign of Professor Pyg (Michael Cerveris) to be so savage. But it has, and we're eating it up, which is why this red-band trailer for this week's episode is such gory, giddy fun.

At first, the clip plays catch-up on the storyline so far, revealing Pyg's campaign to rid Gotham of the swine that has been working with Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) through methods that are both violent and visually unsettling. Then come the scenes from Thursday's hour, "Let Them Eat Pie," featuring Pyg's demented menu for the orphanage fundraiser being thrown by Oswald and Sofia (Crystal Reed). Let's just say the city's upper crust is about to be served a culinary nightmare that would make Hannibal Lector and Sweeney Todd proud.

Check it out:

We warned you! Now, the question is, who digs in and who dies?

Gotham, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox