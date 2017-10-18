WATCH: Josie and the Pussycats Cover Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ on ‘Riverdale’

While FP (Skeet Ulrich) awaits his fate (and possible redemption) in jail, another Riverdale father figure is getting helped out of a jam as Betty (Lili Reinhart) arranges a campaign to save Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe. Seems the attempted murder of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) has sullied the rep of Jughead’s favorite eatery and it’s heading for closure.

Before you can say “where do these people get so many retro outfits?,” half of Riverdale is rallying around the joint, including Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), who serve up a suitably Pussycatted cover of Kelis’ “Milkshake.”

Check it out below:



Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW