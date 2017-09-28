Find out Which A-List Guest Stars You’ll See on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Aubry D'Arminio
Comments
Curb Your Enthusiasm - Larry David
John P. Johnson/courtesy of HBO
Pictured: Larry David

Curb Your Enthusiasm

 More

Larry David won’t say much about the return of his kinda-sorta autobiographical vérité farce after a six-year hiatus. And you thought Game of Thrones’ producers had tight lips. Like GOT’s White Walkers, though, he favors the element of surprise.

“You know when you wake up with a pimple and you’re like, ‘Where’d that come from?’” executive producer Jeff Schaffer says. “Larry wants Season 9 to pop up with no warning. Curb is the comedy pimple that just appeared on your face.”

Larry David on the Return of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm': 'I Was Missing It!'
Related

Larry David on the Return of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm': 'I Was Missing It!'

That said, here’s some notice: Costars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove are back. So are guests Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen and Cheryl Hines. Cameos include Bryan Cranston (as Larry’s therapist), Elizabeth Perkins (as a pal’s new girlfriend) and Lauren Graham (as an NBC censor).

Bet on David’s alter ego angering the lot. “Curb is a comedy-horror movie, really,” Schaffer says. “Something happens and you go, ‘Larry, walk away! Walk away! Oh no, he’s going to turn around! Don’t turn around, Larry! Don’t say anything! Oh no, you did. Oh no!’”

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season Premiere, Oct. 1, 10/9c, HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm where to stream

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ TOC Thriller Decided by Controversial Judges Ruling
Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata in 'High Potential' Season 1 finale
2
3 Major ‘High Potential’ Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Caught in a Ham-tastrophe That Cost Her $40,000
Erin and Ben Napier
4
‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Reveals Surprising Career Aspiration
5
‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Wins Impossible Game