What's On: Liz Taylor is TCM’s Star of the Day, ‘Night Shift’ finale

Summer Under the Stars: Elizabeth Taylor (starts at 6 am/5c, TCM): The last day of August heralds the end of Turner Classic Movies’ month-long “Summer Under the Stars” event in which each 24-hour period is devoted to a single movie legend. Saving one of the best for last, Elizabeth Taylor is the focus of a day and night of memorable films, starting at daybreak with her childhood triumph in 1944’s National Velvet. The prime-time lineup kicks off with 1960’s histrionic Butterfield 8 (8/7c), which earned her the first of her Oscars—many considered this a consolation prize for not having won two years earlier as the sizzling Maggie in Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, which airs immediately afterward at 10/9c.

The Night Shift (10/9c, NBC): Another sure sign the summer season is coming to a close: finales of summer staples like this medical drama, which ends its fourth season with a crisis involving a shooting on a nearby college campus. Maybe not the best time for Scott (Scott Wolf) to be implementing a new training program.

Inside Thursday TV: Liz Taylor probably would have loved Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (10/9c), because she certainly had enough experience. This week, Abby (Lisa Edelstein) is called away for a family emergency, leaving Barbara (Retta) to make some tough decisions regarding their business. … USA’s Queen of the South (10/9c) ends its second season with a final showdown between Teresa (Alice Braga) and Camila (Adriana Barraza). Who will emerge queen?