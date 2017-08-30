What's On: ‘Suits’ Turns 100, ‘Vixen’ on The CW, a Backstreet Boys-Florida Georgia Line Mash-up on CMT

Suits (9/8c, USA) Funny, it doesn’t look a day over 42 Regular. The popular, and apparently increasingly foul-mouthed, legal drama marks its milestone 100th episode with Donna (Sarah Rafferty) getting a surprising proposition, while Louis (Rick Hoffman) is stymied in his search for a new associate. If things ever went smoothly at this firm, there’d be no show. Fans will be pleased to know that the suits behind Suits are plotting a spinoff for departed managing partner Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), something to look forward to in 2018. Could this one be called Pantsuits? (We joke; Jessica has a fabulous fashion pallette.)

Vixen (8/7c, The CW): Nurtured on The CW’s Seed platform, the animated series based on the DC Comics superhero gets a prime-time airing, with the 12 episodes from the first two seasons combined into a two-hour movie. Megalyn Echikunwoke voices the title character, the African orphan Mari McCabe, who channels the powers of animals to combat evil.

CMT Crossroads (10/9c, CMT): In the latest cross-over mash-up special, Backstreet Boys teams with Florida Georgia Line, with each group performing the others’ biggest hits. They have a history of performing together, having collaborated on the song “God, Your Mama, and Me,” and BSB joining the country duo on select dates of their “Smooth Tour.”

Inside Wednesday TV: Novelist Dennis Lehane writes this week’s episode of Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes (8/7c), flashing back to the unhappy childhood of villainous Brady (Harry Treadaway), who sets his murderous glare on a racist customer. On the side of the good, Janey (Mary-Louise Parker) gives Bill (Brendan Gleeson) a gift symbolic of his new career path as dogged gumshoe. … Community’s Dan Harmon is the executive producer of YouTube Red’s new comedy series Good Game, set in the world of eSports and featuring web stars Dan Avidan and Arin Hanson as best buds hoping to win $1 million in a gaming tournament. … Musician Dave Navarro guests as himself on Bravo’s Odd Mom Out as the subject of a photo shoot Jill (Jill Kargman) books on a road trip to Los Angeles with Vanessa (KK Glick).