QUIZ: Who Is the Highest Paid Host on TV?

Erin S. Medley
Jamie Foxx, Matt Lauer and Ellen Degeneres are some of the highest paid television hosts.

Mouths dropped when Fox announced Katy Perry's salary for its American Idol reboot. But is the "Swish Swish" singer the highest paid TV host in America? Not even close.

In a recent roundup of television salaries, Variety revealed the high cost of securing some television's biggest personalities. See if you can guess how much Perry and her fellow television hosts make using the interactive quiz below.

 

