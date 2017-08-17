Will Peter Kraus Be the Next 'Bachelor'?

When Rachel Lindsay chose chiropractor Brian Abasolo over business owner Peter Kraus in the season finale of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation cried a collective pool of tears. The one ounce of hope the Nation clung to in the horrific days following Lindsay's decision was that somehow, someway, commitment-phobe Peter would be cast as the next Bachelor.

Well, it's not looking good, rose lovers. Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss tweeted Thursday, "Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about..."

Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017

Ouch.

Fans insist it wasn't Peter's lack of commitment that torpedoed his relationship with Rachel, but instead her insistence that her journey as the Bachelorette end in engagement. In the finale, Peter stood firm in his decision to only propose when he felt it was right—which wasn't after six weeks of meeting the Texas lawyer. The impasse led to Bryan's proposal, Rachel's acceptance and this GIF:

"The fact that no one could talk Peter into buckling under and just giving her the ring—and that he wouldn’t play along—absolutely enraged the higher-ups at the show," an insider tells People. "Including Fleiss, definitely. He is totally on their s— list forever, and there is no way they will reward him with a shot at The Bachelor. No way."

So, ladies, if you're trying to date Peter, try sliding into his DMs, because it doesn't look like he'll be stepping out of a limo anytime soon. In the meantime, console your broken heart with a healthy dose of everyone's favorite summer camp for adults with questionable taste—Bachelor in Paradise.