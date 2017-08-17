Netflix's Final 'Defenders' Trailer Puts Spotlight on Sigourney Weaver's Villain (VIDEO)

Netflix's latest Marvel Comics-inspired series, Marvel's The Defenders, drops Friday, Aug. 18, at 12:01am PT, and ahead of that, the streaming service released a final trailer for the show on Thursday morning.

In the roughly two-minute preview, we get a heavy dose of Sigourney Weaver's Alexandra, the "big bad" in the series, with some of the first extended clips of her in action that we've seen. Weaver is certainly no stranger to badass characters, but they are often in heroic roles, and she already is captivating here playing a shadier figure than usual.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Weaver told us that for this role, "we moved away from the stereotypical ways a powerful woman is viewed, which is often cold, unfeeling—that feels unrealistic. It’s really interesting to play someone who, at least in the structure of the story, is not on the 'good' team. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s on the bad team. I’ve certainly met people like her—mostly men. She’s a woman who has a certain amount of power that she enjoys wielding."

One Marvelous Menace: Sigourney Weaver Takes on Marvel's 'The Defenders' Film icon Sigourney Weaver play a woman so powerful it'll take four superheroes to stop her in the new Netflix series

Alexandra is certainly relishing that power in this trailer as we see her in action meeting the heroes who would oppose her. She calmly and confidently taunts the newly assembled Defenders team—Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones)—and tries to ensure that any of the tensions that already exist among the team members remain heightened. She seems to know that what Daredevil says to his team at one point in the clip is true—"The only way out of here is together"—and that she needs the Defenders kept apart for her plan to succeed.

"I can see you've formed a bond here," Alexandra says when she meets the team and tries to plant doubts about each other in their minds, "but I promise you, it's temporary. They will disappoint you. ... The more connections you have, the easier it will be to break you."

What Alexandra's plan is exactly is still unknown, but we get glimpses of that in the trailer, and it sounds like big trouble for New York. Alexandra claims that she wants to "bring light into the dark, to bring life where there is death." Luke Cage points out to her, though, that, "For all your talk of life, you sure kill a lot of people."

"It's just a city," Alexandra says dismissively of New York. "You'll get used to watching them fall."

The trailer also previews plenty of fight scenes, but it's not all doom and gloom—at one point Jessica Jones also manages to get in a funny diss on the rather smug Iron Fist, so maybe he'll be taken down a few pegs in this series.

Marvel's The Defenders, streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, Aug. 18