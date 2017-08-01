'The Guest Book': Danny Pudi, Jamie Pressly Read Crazy Hotel Reviews (VIDEO)

As creator Greg Garcia told TV Insider recently, the stories in his semi-anthology series The Guest Book—which combines one-off episodes and ongoing plotlines—are based on the crazy stories he has actually written in the guest logs of real life rental homes and B&Bs around the country.

Needless to say, those outlandish stories are fictional, springing from Garcia’s twisted comedic mind. But anyone who has ever spent some time on Yelp knows that some pretty wild stuff can happen in rented rooms—as more than one cable series has proved this summer.

In the exclusive video below, some of Garcia’s frequent collaborators and Guest Book guest stars bring a few true tales to life. Jamie Pressly, Eddie Steeples and Danny Pudi read real hotel reviews involving way too many Bruno Mars puns, shockingly sexually ambitious guests, and Dale, possibly the most devious hotel manager you’ll ever encounter.



The Guest Book, Series Premiere, Thursday, Aug. 3, 10/9c, TBS