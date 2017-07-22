'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': Neal McDonough, Arthur Darvill, and Wentworth Miller Return

Old friends and foes are returning for the third season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Neal McDonough, who was part of last season's villainous Legion of Doom, will reprise his role of Damien Darhk as a series regular. (The character also was Arrow's Season 4 main foe.) In addition, Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter) and Wentworth Miller (Captain Cold/Leonard Snart) return to the series as recurring guest stars. The announcements were made Saturday at San Dieg Comic-Con International.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 10, 9/8c, The CW