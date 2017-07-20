Go Live Inside Comic-Con With Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Can't make it to Comic-Con, but want to hear from your favorite stars? Check out SYFY Live From Comic-Con with host and super fan Zachary Levi (Heroes Reborn).

The hour-long primetime special kicks off on the cable network Thursday, July 20, at 11/10c with guests James Roday (Psych), Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (Ghosted), and the cast of Battlestar Galactica. The program —"a celebration of all things nerd related, delivering the entertainment, information, credibility and authenticity fans crave"— will air for all three nights of San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out this sneak peek of the show's cold open:

SYFY Live From Comic-Con, Thursday, July 20 thru Saturday, July 22, 11/10c, SYFY