Poll: Who Should Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24?

This season of Dancing with the Stars has been filled with memorable dances, charming personalities, and shocking eliminations.

But now, only three couples remain in the running of this season’s ballroom blitz: former NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and former MLB star David Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold.

With the end in sight and the coveted Mirror Ball trophy almost in-hand, who do you think should win Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars? Cast your vote below!

Dancing With the Stars, Season Finale, Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30/7:30c, ABC