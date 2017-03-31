WE tv’s ‘Dr. Miami’ Is the Newest Plastic Surgeon on the Reality Docuseries Scene (VIDEO)

If you thought Botched stars Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow pushed the envelope on TMI (too much information and breast exposure) with their over-the-top patients and graphic surgical procedures, wait until you see the newest plastic surgeon entering the reality docuseries scene.

Miami’s most famous and controversial plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, will be featured in WE tv’s new six-episode series Dr. Miami, beginning Friday, March 31, at 10/9c.

The series follows the man known as Dr. Miami to his millions of social media followers (last year he was nominated for Snapchatter of the Year) and offers unprecedented—like, cover your eyes, should I really be seeing this?—access into patient consults and surgical procedures.

In this exclusive clip from the premiere episode, a woman named Ashley seeks help in getting her “pre-baby body back.” She brings along her baby daddy and now best friend, Jovan, who is unimpressed and rather uncomfortable with Dr. Miami’s unusual antics.

Dr. Miami is the seventh Miami-focused TV series produced by 2C Originals, which also created and produced shows like Growing Up Gator, Florida Untamed, Airport 24/7: Miami and Swamp Wars.

Dr. Miami, Fridays beginning March 31, 10/9c, WE tv