Louis C.K.’s Newest Stand-Up, ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ and the Return of Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ New for Streaming in April

The Great Train Robbery

Crime Drama

Available now, Acorn

In August 1963, real-life baddie Bruce Reynolds (Luke Evans, above middle) and his gang pulled off the biggest train heist in Britain’s history. Part 1 shows the robbery from their POV. Part 2, which stars Jim Broadbent as a Scotland Yard detective, retells the same tale from the coppers’ perspective.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Comedy

Series return

Season 11, Friday, April 14, Netflix

How many bad movies does it take to drive a person mad? Heckling robots Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) and Crow (Hampton Yount) return with a new human test subject (Jonah Ray) and different overlords (Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt).

Louis C.K.: 2017

Comedy

Stand-Up Premiere

Tuesday, April 4, Netflix

The first of the Emmy-winning comedian’s two streaming specials riffs on naps, race, relationships, terrorism, baldness, parenthood and a lot more. Fans of his famous bit about Ewan McGregor’s undeniable attractiveness will be pleased to know there’s a sequel, this time starring the cast of Magic Mike.

Fortitude

Crime Drama

Season Premiere

Season 2, Friday, April 14, Amazon

Yay, Amazon, for bringing this wacky British head-scratcher back to life after its original network, Pivot, died last year. In Season 2, the citizens of the fictional close-knit Arctic community Fortitude are being picked off one-by-one by a serial killer. His ice-cold modus operandi: decapitation. The murders also begin around the same time a mysterious outdoorsman (new addition Dennis Quaid) moves to town hoping to catch some king crab. And that is definitely fishy.

American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story

DocuMentary

Series Premiere

Miniseries, Friday, April 7, Amazon

Want a deep, dirty profile of the Playboy founder? You won’t get it here. Hef was closely involved with this 10-episode biography, which uses archival footage and reenactments to depict his rise. Yet, there will be stuff you’ve never seen before: He also gave producers unprecedented access to the home movies and scrapbooks (he has over 2,900!) in his personal collection.

The Get Down

Musical Drama

Midseason Premiere

Season 1, Friday, April 7, Netflix

Life gets rockier for rap group The Get Down Brothers in the final half of Baz Luhrmann’s stunning epic about the Bronx in the late 1970s. Zeke (Justice Smith) can’t decide between his musical dreams and a government internship, while Shaolin Fantastic (Shameik Moore) can’t ditch the drug trade.

