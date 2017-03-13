CBS Announces ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff ‘Young Sheldon’

Bazinga! After 10 seasons on the air as CBS’s most popular comedy, The Big Bang Theory finally gets a spinoff centering on its breakout character.

The network has officially ordered a prequel for the 2017-2018 season, called Young Sheldon, which will follow a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper as he goes to high school in East Texas.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy stars Iain Armitage (who can currently be seen on HBO’s Big Little Lies) as the boy genius, along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. Jim Parsons, who currently stars on The Big Bang Theory, will narrate as Adult Sheldon.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak will serve as executive producers, and Jon Favreau will direct the pilot episode.

The Big Bang Theory, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS