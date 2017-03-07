‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Sophia Bush Could Watch ‘Fixer Upper’ All Day Long

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

I love to watch Orphan Black, Fleabag, Stranger Things, Atlanta

My dream costar Cate Blanchett

The show that always makes me laugh Inside Amy Schumer. She’s a genius. A fearless genius.

The show I’d most like to guest star on Black Mirror



The show I miss most Sex and the City

My guilty pleasure Fixer Upper marathon day. I will watch them all, even if I’ve seen them before!

The funniest person on TV is A tie between Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Donald Glover.

What I hate-watch Who has time to hate-watch things?! I’ve got a mile-long list of good TV I haven’t been able to start yet. The Crown? I’m comin’ for you!

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC