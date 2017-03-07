‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Sophia Bush Could Watch ‘Fixer Upper’ All Day Long
I love to watch Orphan Black, Fleabag, Stranger Things, Atlanta
My dream costar Cate Blanchett
The show that always makes me laugh Inside Amy Schumer. She’s a genius. A fearless genius.
The show I’d most like to guest star on Black Mirror
The show I miss most Sex and the City
My guilty pleasure Fixer Upper marathon day. I will watch them all, even if I’ve seen them before!
The funniest person on TV is A tie between Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Donald Glover.
What I hate-watch Who has time to hate-watch things?! I’ve got a mile-long list of good TV I haven’t been able to start yet. The Crown? I’m comin’ for you!
Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC
