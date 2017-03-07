‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Sophia Bush Could Watch ‘Fixer Upper’ All Day Long

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
Sophia Bush attends the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Sophia Bush attends the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala

I love to watch Orphan Black, Fleabag, Stranger Things, Atlanta

My dream costar Cate Blanchett

The show that always makes me laugh Inside Amy Schumer. She’s a genius. A fearless genius.

The show I’d most like to guest star on Black Mirror

The show I miss most Sex and the City

Jon Seda on Moving From Chicago P.D. to Chicago Justice
Related

Jon Seda on Moving From Chicago P.D. to Chicago Justice

My guilty pleasure Fixer Upper marathon day. I will watch them all, even if I’ve seen them before!

The funniest person on TV is A tie between Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Donald Glover.

What I hate-watch Who has time to hate-watch things?! I’ve got a mile-long list of good TV I haven’t been able to start yet. The Crown? I’m comin’ for you!

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Chicago P.D. where to stream

Chicago P.D.

Sophia Bush

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Romanus as Michael in 'Mean Streets'
1
Richard Romanus, ‘Mean Streets’ & ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 80
Ronald Gladden in 'Jury Duty' (L); India Amarteifio in 'Queen Charlotte' (C); Ruibo Qian in 'Our Flag Means Death' (R)
2
11 Breakout TV Stars of 2023
Tom Wilkinson in 'The Full Monty' series
3
Tom Wilkinson Dies: ‘The Full Monty’ & ‘In the Bedroom’ Star Was 75
Ryan Seacrest in 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve'
4
New Year’s Eve on TV, 50 Years of AFI Life Achievement Awards, Dave Chappelle, Remembering Y2K
Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe
5
Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe, Alleging Multiple Sexual Assaults