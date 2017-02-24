‘Naked and Afraid’: Follow Contestants Cory Williams’ and Anastasia Ashley’s Quest for Survival in Real-Time

For the first time in Naked and Afraid history, fans of the show can follow the journey of two contestants via social media. Sadly, none of the contestants are me; did Naked and Afraid not watch my attempts to make fire with a bow drill? I am TV ratings gold! Once again, I’ll have to live vicariously through others as YouTuber Cory Williams and pro surfer Anastasia Ashley share their 14-day Naked and Afraid journeys across their social media platforms.

Their N&A adventures began long before insertion, and their videos show them training for their two-week challenge at home and during a show-sponsored “survival camp” in L.A. On Feb. 20, the pair was dropped in a remote area of Belize with limited survival gear (think mosquito net, machete, duct tape) and without clothes, food or water. Every day through their (fingers crossed) extraction on March 5, each survivalist produces a short video of their experience. Coincidentally, the new season of Naked and Afraid premieres on March 5, but we’ll have to wait until later in the season to catch their episode on TV.

About Cory and Anastasia

Cory Williams is a professional YouTuber who has been creating short films online for over 12 years. Cory claims he’s been preparing for a challenge like N&A since he was a kid, as he grew up hunting and fishing with his family near the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The avid outdoorsman currently resides in Eagle River, Alaska, and has a background as a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry (CDF), is a certified EMT, and a professional stuntman. In one of his videos, Josh reveals, “I’m naked and excited!” M’kay, we’ll be the judges of that. Follow Cory’s adventures here.

Anastasia Ashley has competed as a pro surfer since she was 14—winning over 200 events. Anastasia reveals that her passion for fitness, travel and adventure have inspired her Naked and Afraid challenge. In her N&A bio video, she reveals, “I never take ‘no’ for an answer.” (except for the N&A concept of “no clothes,” because A quickly uses a survival item—duct tape—to fashion a bikini.) Follow Anastasia’s journey on Naked and Afraid‘s Twitter page.

Naked and Afraid, Sundays, 10/9c, beginning March 5