‘Jeopardy!’: Three Correct Daily Doubles Gives Contestant Runaway Victory

Is the third time a charm for current Jeopardy! champion Tristan Williams? He already broke the one-day champion curse by winning his second game on May 7. Can he win number three?

Answering all three Daily Doubles correctly allowed one contestant to walk away with a runaway win. Williams, from Lincoln, Nebraska, entered the May 8 game with a two-day total of $38,400.

For game three, the data scientist played against Bill Bogan, from Lafayette, Indiana, and Natalie Oyler-Lusco, from Baltimore, Maryland. Warning: Spoilers for the May 8 episode of Jeopardy! ahead.

Williams was in second place with $1,800 when he found the Daily Double on clue 15. He wagered all of his money in his bank in “Geography.”

The clue read, “The Gaelic name of this city means ‘green glen.'” “What is Glasgow?” Williams answered correctly. This gave him $3,600, which was $400 off the lead, which belonged to Bogan, a research administration specialist.

Williams took the lead at the end of the round with $8,000. Having only answered one more clue, Bogan ended with $4,200. Oyler-Lusco, a marketing professional, was in third place with $2,000.

Bogan gained a bit of momentum in Double Jeopardy. However, Williams found the first Daily Double on clue five. He had $9,200 and wagered $6,000.

The clue in “Famous Pairs” was “Domenico & Stefano are the first names of this pair who debuted their first collection at Milan Fashion Week in 1985.” “Who are Dolce & Gabbana?” he answered correctly. This gave him a huge lead of $15,200, compared to $5,800 for Bogan.

Williams had $18,400 when he found the last DD on clue 11. He wagered $2,000 in “She Walks In Beauty…” The clue read, “Dante Gabriel Rossetti says of this ‘witch’ whom Adam loved before Eve, ‘Her enchanted hair was the first gold.'”

“Who is Lillith?” he answered correctly. This gave Williams $20,400. Bogan trailed in second place with $7,000.

Williams ended the round with $26,400. Bogan had $10,200. Oyler-Lusco was in third place with $3,200.

“Energy” was the category for Final Jeopardy. The clue read, “The first power plant using this type of energy was built in Italy, at a site thought to have inspired Dante.”

The correct response was geothermal, which only one of the game show contestants responded with. Oyler-Lusco wrote, “What is coal?” She wagered $3,199, ending her with $1.

Bogan had the correct response. He wagered $3,600, making his final total $13,800. Williams had the incorrect response of “What is volcanic?” But it didn’t matter because he only wagered $3,601, giving him a final total of $22,799.

Williams won the game and had a three-day total of $61,199. He will return on Monday for game four and a possible spot in an upcoming Tournament of Champions.