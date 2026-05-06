Michael Landon’s ‘Highway to Heaven’ to Get Reboot on Fox

What To Know Fox is rebooting the classic 1980s faith-based drama Highway to Heaven.

Writer-producer Jason Katims will serve as showrunner.

The reboot is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios in partnership with Amblin Television and Michael Landon Productions.

Fans of faith-based fantasy dramas are in for a treat as Fox sets its sights on reviving one of the most memorable shows of the 1980s. Highway to Heaven is officially getting a new reimagining, bringing the beloved series back to screens for a new generation.

Originally starring and created by Michael Landon, writer-producer Jason Katims is set to helm a new take on the TV classic. Scheduled to debut during the 2027–28 season, the series will introduce longtime fans and a new generation to the franchise, which follows probationary angel Jonathan Smith (Landon) as he helps people on Earth. Joining him is retired cop Mark Gordon (Victor French), who travels alongside Jonathan as the pair journeys across the country delivering compassion, redemption, and heartfelt stories.

“I’m excited by the challenge of putting a contemporary lens on this classic tale,” said Katims in a statement. “The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me — and fun. I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man.”

“With the incredible pairing of Jason Katims, Cindy Landon, and the Amblin team, we’re building on Highway to Heaven‘s timeless legacy of transformation and optimism in a way that feels deeply relevant and relatable to our audience,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network.

Produced and owned by Fox Entertainment Studios, the revamped Highway to Heaven is executive-produced by showrunner Katims, Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Todd Cohen, alongside Mark Itkin and Michael Landon Productions’ Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepoff.

“Highway to Heaven has always been about connection, compassion, and the idea that small acts can have big ripple effects and make a lasting difference,” said Cindy Landon. “I’m proud to help carry Michael’s legacy forward with partners like Fox and Amblin, who understand the heart of this series and are bringing it to a new generation at just the right moment.”

Highway to Heaven will air on the Fox Television Network with worldwide distribution by FOX Entertainment Global.

Highway to Heaven, TBA 2026-27, Fox