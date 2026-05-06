Amy Grant Shares Health Update After Brain Injury & How Husband Vince Gill Inspired Comeback

Michelle Stein
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Amy Grant and Vince Gill
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA

What To Know

  • Amy Grant discussed ongoing challenges following her 2002 traumatic brain injury.
  • Her husband, Vince Gill, inspired her to embrace her new reality.
  • Grant is set to release her first album of original music in 13 years.

Amy Grant recently shared a health update after suffering a traumatic brain injury — as well as how her husband, country singer Vince Gill, inspired her comeback.

During an interview with NPR’s Wild Car with Rachel Martin published in late April, the contemporary Christian singer, 65, opened up about how a 2002 bicycle accident permanently affected her.

“To me, it’s like the world is in a conversation, and I am down the hall and in a back bedroom [with] my response time,” she explained on the April 30 podcast episode. “Just, like, my response time. I love people making me laugh. I love delivering a great one-liner, but that doesn’t happen when you’re like, three steps behind the rest of the room.”

Additionally, the “Baby, Baby” singer recalled a conversation with Gill, 69—with whom she shares a daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, 25— that changed her outlook on the situation. “My world was very quiet. I just remember saying to Vince, ‘What if this is all I get back? What if this is it?'” Grant admitted.

@npr Amy Grant appreciates moving her body now more than she ever has before. On this week’s Wild Card, she talks about healing from a traumatic injury and getting back into the songwriting groove. #NPR ♬ original sound – npr

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That’s when Gill put things in perspective. Grant recalled, “And so, he just said, Amy, life happens to every one of us every day, you know? A virtuoso musician could have a stroke and never be able to pick up their instrument again. All you do is you just take the hand you’re dealt that day and live the life that you get.”

When Grant went on tour in 2023 after the accident, she performed songs written decades ago — and she was called to write new music.

“I’m just looking at all those people in the audience. A lot of them, you know, if they’re not coloring their hair, like I am, it’s gray, and they’re my contemporaries,” she explained, “And I, at some point, I thought, am I doing us all a disservice by not writing about what life feels like now?”

On May 8, Grant will release a new album, The Me That Remains, her first of original music in 13 years.

Amy Grant

Vince Gill




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