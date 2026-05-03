Beau Starr, an actor known for his roles in Goodfellas and two Halloween films, has died at age 81.

Dumb and Dumber actor Mike Starr, Beau’s younger brother, told TMZ Beau died peacefully and of natural causes on Friday, April 24, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Goodfellas costar Christopher Serrone, one of the actors who portrayed Beau’s onscreen son in the Martin Scorsese film, also relayed the news.

“It is with a heavy heart [I’m] here to inform everyone of the very sad passing of Beau Starr,” Serrone wrote on Instagram yesterday. “@mikestarractor asked me to make the announcement. Beau enjoyed a rich and meaningful life. He was a son, brother, father, grandfather, actor, and NFL/CFL player. Please take a moment to help me remember a great guy. RIP.”

Timothy Beal, Beau’s former manager, told TMZ the actor always appreciated his fans, particularly followers of the Halloween franchise. Beal recalled only positive experiences working Beau and wished they had more chances to collaborate.

Beau got his start on the football field, playing for the New York Jets, the Montreal Alouettes, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After segueing to acting, Beau marked his first screen credit with a 1979 appearance in the sketch comedy TV series Bizarre.

Then came guest-starring appearances on the TV shows T.J. Hooker, Cagney & Lacey, Knight Rider, and a three-episode arc as Joey DeSoto on Hill Street Blues. Later in the 1980s, Beau appeared on the shows V, The A-Team, MacGyver, The Fall Guy, and Newhart.

In the 1988 film Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Beau played Sheriff Ben Meeker. He reprised the role the following year in Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. And in 1990, he played the father of Henry, played by Serrone and Ray Liotta, in Goodfellas.

Beau’s screen career also included starring roles as Lt. Bill Triplett in the 1989–90 NBC cop drama True Blue and Lt. Harding Welsh in the 1994–99 Canadian cop comedy Due South.

In the 2000s, Beau guest-starred on Providence, The 4400, and The Dead Zone. His final screen credit was a 2013 appearance on Psych.