What Is Happening With Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Series?

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Sophie Turner as Lara Croft - Prime Video - Jay Maidment/Prime
Jay Maidment/Prime

What To Know

  • Prime Video’s new live-action Tomb Raider series began production in January 2026.
  • The show reimagines the iconic video game character Lara Croft for a new generation.
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge leads the project.

Lara Croft will once again return to screens, stepping back into the spotlight for a new chapter that promises high-stakes adventure and a fresh take on the legendary character. In a new series developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Sophie Turner as the legendary tank top enthusiast, Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series is gearing up to reintroduce the iconic adventurer for a new generation.

Production for the series started in January, but filming hit a snag in March, leaving many fans to wonder where we are with the reboot.

So, for those who need to know what Lara is up to these days, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

When will the Tomb Raider series premiere?

Prime Video’s live-action Tomb Raider TV show began production on January 19, 2026, with principal photography. As of late March 2026, filming was paused for approximately two weeks due to a minor injury sustained by lead actress Turner, but production is expected to resume quickly.

“As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement to People. “We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

What is Tomb Raider about?

The series is based on the influential Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Lara Croft made her way to the big screen for the first time in 2001, in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, then again in its sequel, 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. The film franchise was rebooted in 2018 with Tomb Raider, this time with Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara.

In 2024, Netflix released an animated series titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft that featured Hayley Atwell as Lara.

Who is starring in Tomb Raider?

The series stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside an impressive cast that includes Sigourney Weaver as a mysterious figure named Evelyn Wallis, and Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay, the uncle of Lara Croft. The series also stars Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

Who is behind Tomb Raider?

Sophie Turner Says Training for TV’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Revealed a Health Condition
Related

Sophie Turner Says Training for TV’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Revealed a Health Condition

The series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), serving as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.

The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander

Angelina Jolie

August Wittgenstein

Celia Imrie

Jack Bannon

Jason Isaacs

John Heffernan

Juliette Motamed

Martin Bobb-Semple

Paterson Joseph

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Sasha Luss

Sigourney Weaver

Sophie Turner




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Boy Meets World' cast Rider Strong, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle
1
‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Mourns Beloved Family Member: ‘Devastated’
Man taking cacti from home in Catalina Hills, Arizona, on April 29, 2026
2
Nancy Guthrie Update: New Footage Shows Masked Man in Same Neighborhood
Sterling Jones as Neil, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Logan Marshall-Green as Cal in 'Marshals' Season 1 Episode 11
3
‘Marshals’: Kayce Dutton’s Family Secrets Come Back to Haunt Him
Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Series Finale
4
How Did ‘Watson’ Wrap Things Up in the Series Finale?
Bambi, Spice, Lil Scrappy, and Karlie Redd accept the Best Reality Royalty award for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019, in Santa Monica, California
5
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Franchise Ending After 15 Years With ‘The Final Chapter’