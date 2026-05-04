What To Know Prime Video’s new live-action Tomb Raider series began production in January 2026.

The show reimagines the iconic video game character Lara Croft for a new generation.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge leads the project.

Lara Croft will once again return to screens, stepping back into the spotlight for a new chapter that promises high-stakes adventure and a fresh take on the legendary character. In a new series developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Sophie Turner as the legendary tank top enthusiast, Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series is gearing up to reintroduce the iconic adventurer for a new generation.

Production for the series started in January, but filming hit a snag in March, leaving many fans to wonder where we are with the reboot.

So, for those who need to know what Lara is up to these days, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

When will the Tomb Raider series premiere?

Prime Video’s live-action Tomb Raider TV show began production on January 19, 2026, with principal photography. As of late March 2026, filming was paused for approximately two weeks due to a minor injury sustained by lead actress Turner, but production is expected to resume quickly.

“As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement to People. “We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

What is Tomb Raider about?

The series is based on the influential Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.

Lara Croft made her way to the big screen for the first time in 2001, in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, then again in its sequel, 2003’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life. The film franchise was rebooted in 2018 with Tomb Raider, this time with Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara.

In 2024, Netflix released an animated series titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft that featured Hayley Atwell as Lara.

Who is starring in Tomb Raider?

The series stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside an impressive cast that includes Sigourney Weaver as a mysterious figure named Evelyn Wallis, and Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay, the uncle of Lara Croft. The series also stars Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

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Who is behind Tomb Raider?

The series is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), serving as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin as producer.

The series is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.