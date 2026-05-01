Donald Trump Addresses ‘The Apprentice’ Reboot Rumors With Don Jr. as Host

What To Know President Donald Trump addressed rumors of an Apprentice reboot with his son Donald Jr. as host.

Amazon confirmed only preliminary internal discussions about the show’s future.

A source close to Don. Jr says it’s the first he’s heard about the idea.

President Donald Trump has weighed in on rumors of a potential reboot of The Apprentice and given his stamp of approval for his son, Donald Jr., to be host.

Trump was asked about the speculation in the Oval Office on Thursday (April 30) following a Wall Street Journal report that Amazon has floated a revival of the hit NBC reality competition series. The report claimed that Donald Jr. was one of the names suggested as a potential host.

“Well, I’ve been hearing it,” Trump told Fox News’ Peter Doocy when asked about the rumors of a Don Jr.-fronted Apprentice, per People. “Look, we had a great success. Fourteen seasons, and The Apprentice was a tremendous success. So, I’ve been hearing that a little bit.”

“So, we’ll see what happens,” the president continued. “[Don Jr.’s] a good guy. He’d be probably good. He’s got a little charisma going. You need a little charisma for that sucker. So, we’ll see what happens.”

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to People that “preliminary internal discussions” have taken place to decide the future of The Apprentice franchise, but noted, “any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative.”

A source close to Don Jr. also told the outlet that the WSJ report was the first he’d heard of the idea of him helming a revival of the show.

Trump hosted The Apprentice and its spinoff, The Celebrity Apprentice, from 2004 to 2015. Don Jr. also starred on the show as an “advisor” alongside his siblings, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

After Trump stepped away from the show in 2015 to launch his presidential campaign, NBC relaunched the series in 2017 with Arnold Schwarzenegger as host. The relaunch lasted only one season after failing to deliver strong ratings.

At the time, Trump slammed the Schwarzenegger-fronted Apprentice, tweeting, “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star – and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1.”

Trump often speaks highly of his time on The Apprentice and the show’s success, including just last week, when he shared a 2004 New York Times article about the ratings for the inaugural season. He followed up with another post from the same article, highlighting how The Apprentice was the No. 1 new show and how roughly 41.5 million tuned in at some point for the season finale.