Scott Jennings Loses it on ‘CNN NewsNight’: ‘Get Your F-ing Hand Out of My Face!’

What To Know During a heated CNN NewsNight debate about Trump’s Iran policy, Scott Jennings lost his temper.

Mockler repeatedly pressed Jennings to name a U.S. concession from Iran since Trump’s attacks.

After the segment, Mockler shared clips on social media, accusing Jennings of being unable to handle tough questions.

Scott Jennings lost his cool on Thursday’s (April 29) edition of CNN NewsNight as he debated with MeidasTouch commentator Adam Mockler about President Donald Trump‘s war with Iran.

The pair were discussing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with Mockler pressing the conservative commentator to “name one concession” the U.S. had got from Iran since Trump launched his attacks on the country alongside Israel on February 28.

Jennings didn’t answer the question, instead choosing to make jabs at the 23-year-old progressive commentator. “When you get up past your bedtime, you get hyper,” the former George W. Bush staffer said to Mockler.

Mockler fired back, saying, “We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters ‘I-r-a’ that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt. I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing.”

“Eight weeks is endless to you?” Jennings retorted. “You have the attention span of a gnat?”

“When I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it,” Mockler continued. “Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way.”

Mockler again asked Jennings for “one political concession” the U.S. had received from Iran, gesturing with his hands to emphasize his point. That was when Jennings exploded.

“Get your f****** hand out of my face, first of all!” Jennings snapped.

Host Abby Phillip stepped in to try to calm tensions, saying, “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Woah woah woah. Guys, excuse me.”

“I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face. Honestly,” Jennings said.

“Everybody, calm down. Okay?” Phillip added. “We’re having a debate. You can respond to the points that he’s making.”

After Mockler again pressed Jennings to name one concession, the MAGA supporter replied, “We have a very simple goal: to keep terrorists and a terrorist regime from having a nuclear weapon that can threaten the United States, our interests in the region, our allies in Europe, anybody else in the world.”

“So you can’t answer the question,” Mockler retorted. “Thank you. I would get mad too.”

Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment. He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/4aYQ2CIMwU — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 1, 2026

Mockler later shared a clip of the debate on X, writing, “Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face. Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment. He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it.”

He also made another X post, seemingly referencing Jennings, writing, “Grown man on the verge of tears because he can’t answer a question.”

In an Instagram post reporting on the segment, Mockler commented, “My hand wasn’t even in his face.”

You can watch the segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.