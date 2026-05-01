NBC’s Sara Gore Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Live On Air

What To Know Sara Gore announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will temporarily step away from her hosting duties.

Gore, who has a family history of breast cancer, described the diagnosis as an emotional shock despite being high-risk.

Expressing gratitude to her colleagues and loved ones, Gore said she feels supported and optimistic.

NBC New York host Sara Gore got emotional on Thursday (April 30) as she revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will be temporarily stepping away from her hosting roles.

Gore, 49, made the announcement on Thursday’s edition of New York Live, telling viewers, “It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery. If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.”

She said the news came as a shock, even though her mother and her sister were previously diagnosed with breast cancer. “I always knew I was high-risk. I always assumed this day would come. But let me tell you, you are never ready,” she said.

“For some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right, it is an emotional blow,” Gore continued, becoming visibly choked up. “I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung. It’s stinging right now.”

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Gore, who also hosts the real estate show Open House, said she is “exactly where I need to be, and I’m surrounded by incredible doctors, and people who are taking such good care of me at home, thank you.”

She also thanked her colleagues at NBC New York, referring to them as her “family,” adding, “I love you. I feel loved. I feel very supported.”

“As hard as this is, I am choosing to believe, at least for me, in this moment in time, that maybe there is a gift in this, even if I don’t fully understand what it is yet,” Gore continued. “I’m working on that part. If anything, it’s already a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to focus on what really matters.”

Gore didn’t open up about her treatment or how long she is expected to be gone, but explained that she will take “some time to rest and to heal.”

“I’m going to come back better than ever, and I’m going to see you on the other side of this,” she added. “Thank you for all you’ve done.”