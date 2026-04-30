MeTV’s Month of Mayberry Celebrating ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Kicks off May 3

Karen Ruud
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MeTV Month of Mayberry all about Andy week promo
MeTV

If you are a big fan of The Andy Griffith Show, then May is the month for you! MeTV is thrilled to be bringing back its famous “Month of Mayberry,” celebrating all things Mayberry, including special themed weeks spotlighting the unforgettable characters that made The Andy Griffith Show a timeless classic

Starting on Sunday, May 3, the annual event kicks off with the 1986 made-for-television movie Return to Mayberry, which reunited the original cast. Then on Monday, May 4, MeTV will present a week of back-to-back episodes highlighting the best of the lovable Sheriff himself with “All About Andy” week. It will feature classic Andy episodes, including “The Pickle Story.” airing Monday-Friday all week long at 8 pm and 8:30 pm. So kick back and enjoy your favorite sheriff and friends.




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